VIP 2 shoot begins: Kajol excited about ‘little play’ with Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth, see pic

Kajol has begun shooting for her Tamil film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 co-starring superstar Dhanush. Kajol, who is making a comeback to Tamil industry after 19 years, shared a selfie with her fans from the sets. The picture has Kajol all excited a geared up for her much-awaited film which is being directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, along with lead actor Dhanush, who made his Bollywood debut with 2013 release Raanjhanaa. She captioned the click, “All work an mayb a lil play ;)”

VIP 2 is Kajol’s second Tamil outing after her Kollywood debut Minasara Kanavu in 1997 with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva. The film was a box office hit and was dubbed in Hindi as Sapnay. VIP 2 is also graphic designer-turned-filmmaker Soundarya’s second directorial project, who made her debut with Rajinikanth-starerr Kochadaiiyaan.

Dhanush, besides acting, is also co-producing the film and has written the story and dialogues too. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is to be bankrolled by Dhanush under his home banner WunderBar Films, in association with Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. The movie is a sequel to the super hit Velaiilla Pattadhari in 2014.

All work an mayb a lil play ;) pic.twitter.com/er5Xnu7qeH — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) January 21, 2017

Earlier, makers of the film released two posters of the film. One of the two first look posters show, Raghuvaran (character of Dhanush) sitting on his iconic moped at a tea stall as he is hanging out with a group of ‘Velaiyilla Pattatharis’ aka unemployed graduates. The second poster captures the gist of the film, which is the face-off between Dhanush’s character and Kajol’s.

VIP 2 will be shot in Tamil and Telugu and both versions will release simultaneously this year.

