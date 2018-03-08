Kajal Agarwal unveils the poster of Amala Paul’s next Adho Andha Paravai Pola

Kajal Agarwal tweeted Amala Paul’s next film Adho Andha Paravai Pola poster. Kajal Agarwal tweeted Amala Paul’s next film Adho Andha Paravai Pola poster.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, the first look of Amala Paul’s next film Adho Andha Paravai Pola was unveiled on Thursday. The poster, featuring Amala in a strong avatar, was launched by Kajal Agarwal on Twitter. “Here’s launching the first look of this gorgeous woman’s new film #AdhoAndhaParavaiPola on woman’s day ! All the best my darling @Amala_ams and team. Can’t wait to watch this one. ❤,” Kajal Agarwal tweeted in a sweet gesture. In an industry where rumours of cat fights and heroines being cold to each are still being perpetuated, it is quite heartening to see our leading ladies time again smash such notions.

Adho Andha Paravai Pola is helmed by debutante Vinoth KR. The film is written by Arun Rajagopala and bankrolled by Jones under Century International Films banner. The film will also reportedly feature Ashish Vidyarthi, Samir Kochhar and Supreme Sundar in key roles. Adho Andha Paravai Pola will have Amala Paul as the main lead and is said to be a taut thriller about a woman who gets lost in a jungle. The film is being shot in the forests of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

See Amala Paul’s next Adho Andha Paravai Pola poster:

Here’s launching the first look of this gorgeous woman’s new film #AdhoAndhaParavaiPola on woman’s day ! All the best my darling @Amala_ams and team. Can’t wait to watch this one. ❤ pic.twitter.com/FTVn3uyP32 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 8, 2018

Amala was last seen in Susi Ganesan’s Thiruttu Payale 2 along with Bobby Simha and Prasanna. The actress is also part of Aravind Swami’s Bhaskar Oru Rascal and Vishnu Vishal’s Raatchasan. In Malayalam, the actor is part of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham, a period drama based on a critically acclaimed novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by director Blessy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd