Karthi, Sayyeshaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar wrap up Kadaikutty Singam

Karthi, Sayyeshaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar wrapped up Kadaikutty Singam on Tuesday, a couple of days after production activities resumed in Kollywood. The 48-day Tamil Film Producer Council strike came to an end recently, allowing film crews to begin production and post-production activities.

Directed by Pandiaraj, Kadaikutty Singam is said to be a village-centric family drama. The film also stars Sathyaraj and yesteryear heroines Bhanupriya and Viji Chandrashekhar. Sathyaraj plays Karthi’s father in the film. Vanamagan fame Sayyeshaa will share screen space with Karthi. Kadaikutty Singam will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Chinna Babu. Cinematographer Velraj will crank the camera and D Imman will score the music for the village-based film.

Kadaikutty Singam is bankrolled by Suriya’s home production venture 2D Entertainment. This is the first time Suriya is producing a film which has his brother Karthi as the lead. The film was extensively shot in Tenkasi and other parts of the state. While there was some controversy about a Rekla scene in the film, the Performing Animals Sub-Committee (PASC) later cleared the film.

Apart from Kadaikutty Singam, the Theeran Adhigaram Ondru star has a rom-com in the pipeline as well. Directed by newcomer Rajath, the untitled project will see Karthi share screen space with Rakul Preet Singh again after Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. This film is produced by Prince Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

