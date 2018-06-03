Kadaikutty Singam teaser: Karthi plays a quintessential village hero who also doesn’t back off from a fight or a race. Kadaikutty Singam teaser: Karthi plays a quintessential village hero who also doesn’t back off from a fight or a race.

Actor Karthi released the teaser of his upcoming film Kadaikutty Singam on Sunday and described it as a film for everyone. “#KKSTeaser for all of you. A wholesome family entertainer for each one of us,” he tweeted while sharing the teaser.

The film is directed by Pandiraj, whose expertise lies in making family entertainers. The teaser gives the glimpse of Karthi’s character, who is proud of being a farmer. He seems to be one of the very successful ones as we can see him giving life lessons in a speech at an auditorium full of students. He says farmer is equivalent to God and asks those students to feel proud if they were farmers.

We further get to see how much Karthi’s character loves his family and that the family values in him are hardwired by his father, played by Sathyaraj. Overall, Karthi plays a quintessential village hero who also doesn’t back off from a fight or a race.

The upcoming film is Suriya’s maiden collaboration with his brother Karthi. The film is produced under Suriya’s home production banner 2D Entertainment. The Telugu version of the film has been titled Chinnababu.

Watch Kadaikutty Singam teaser here:

Alo see actor Karthi’s tweet:

It may be noted that Pandiraj had also directed Suriya in Pasanga 2. While Sayyeshaa Saigal and Priya Bhavanishankar play the female leads, Soori plays his regular role of the hero’s sidekick. Cinematographer Velraj has handled camera and D Imman has scored the music for the village-based family drama.

Earlier, talking to his fans Karthi revealed that he wants to direct a movie and cast his brother Suriya in it. “When I was an assistant director I was writing a script for anna only. Let’s see, someday if I impress him with my script, I may get to direct him (sic),” he had said. It is worth noting that Karthi was assisting ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam before making his debut as an actor with Paruthiveeran in 2007. He was one of the assistant directors in Ratnam’s 2004 political drama Aaytha Ezhuthu, which had Suriya as the lead.

Karthi was last seen in cop film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which was well received by fans and critics last year.

