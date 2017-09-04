Kabali lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj to direct movie on women’s cricket, real players to give insight

Lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj will be directing a movie about women’s cricket. Lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj will be directing a movie about women’s cricket.

The man behind the famed “Neruppu Da” from Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Arunraja Kamaraj recently donned the hat of a director. The lyricist who has earlier worked with ace director Vetrimaran as an assistant director, recently revealed that he would be helming a movie about women’s cricket. The latest is that cricketers Snehal Pradhan and Devieka Palshikar have offered to provide their insights. A bowler, Snehal has represented India’s international team in five ODIs. On the other hand, Devieka has been the assistant coach for the Indian side and has also represented the team in 15 international ODIs. Along with expressing his gratitude to the cricketers, Arunraja also said that it would be interesting if any of the Indian team players are interested in acting in the movie.

Further talking about the project he said that a massive audition has been planned to choose girls/women who can play cricket well. “We are going to conduct an auditions to cast the heroine and supporting cast who can both play cricket and act well. We are determined to showcase many unexplored talents and I am sure the audition process will go a long way in helping us to achieve that,” he said.

The new director revealed that direction has always been his passion. “I was driven to cinema by direction. I have written and directed many short films and have also participated in many short film competitions. I had also worked as an assistant director in ‘Vettai Mannan’ to polish my directorial skills. Now I feel confident enough to direct a movie,” he said.

He also said that he had written the script much before India’s stellar performance in the recently concluded World Cup. “This story is about following our passions; how crucial is family support in a person’s dream and a beautiful portrayal of father and a daughter, who wants to make it big in women’s cricket. I have also written few very moving scenes inspired from real life,” he said.

