Kabali deleted scenes: Rajinikanth gives New Year treat to fans with extra shots, watch videos 

Deleted scenes from Rajinikanth’s Kabali released Deleted scenes from Rajinikanth’s Kabali released

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations on Saturday released extra scenes of Kabali as a treat for fans of superstar Rajinikanth to mark the beginning of the New Year. “Presenting you the #KabaliDeletedScenes Hope you like them! #HappyNewYear in advance to all ) @superstarrajini,” he tweeted.

The makers have released five scenes from the film that didn’t make it to the final cut, including Kabali vetting Dinesh, who was a member of the former’s rival gang. And there is a scene from the safe-house too, where Kabali is treated after he is shot just before the interval. And remember the pre-climax scene, where Kabali takes a fancy new handgun out of a wooden box while getting ready for a don’s birthday party? That gun has a backstory and is revealed too. The other couple of scenes shows Kabali’s unconditional love for his wife and daughter.

Rajinikanth had played a gangster in his 1995 cult-film Baasha. His fans had to wait for over two decades to see him in the gangster avatar once again, and the wait was completely worth it. Dressed in fancy suits, coupled with a thick beard, Rajinikanth’s drool-worthy Kabali look was a massive hit with the audience. Pa Ranjith’s directorial didn’t pack enough larger-than-life scenes to enthral the die-hard fans of the Thalaivar. However, many appreciated the director’s niche tone of the film, including Rajinikanth. The superstar loved the blockbuster gangster film so much, that he even agreed to do another film under Ranjith’s direction.

The pre-production work for the film began this week and the untitled flick will be produced by Dhanush. Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, Dhanush, will be bankrolling the project under his home production banner Wunderbar Films.

Kalaippuli, meanwhile, has said he is keen on making a sequel to the blockbuster and he even registered the title Kabali 2 at the Tamil Nadu Film Chambers. But, whether or not Rajinikanth will play the lead is yet to be confirmed from the makers.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd