Kaatru Veliyidai trailer: AR Rahman-Mani Ratnam film will make you want to fall in love again, watch video

The much-awaited trailer of upcoming romantic film, Kaatru Veliyidai, was unveiled by music composer AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam during a live Facebook session on Thursday. The director-composer duo, who have worked in the film industry for about 25 years together, got nostalgic before they showed us a sneak peek of what they have in store for the moviegoers with the Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari film. It is Ratnam who started Rahman’s journey as a music director with his 1992 superhit film Roja and the rest, as they say, is history.

Rahman went on to scale new heights with every film and even won two Oscars for his musical prowess. Ratnam recalled that ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ was the first tune he heard of Rahman’s composition for Roja. He even played the evergreen tune at the request of his mentor. “You are an inspiration,” Rahman told Ratnam.”Your work is the inspiration.”

Rahman has also scored tunes for Ratnam’s forthcoming film Kaatru Veliyidai and the makers have already released three songs from the film. All the songs have won the appreciations of both critics and fans, especially Azhagiye and Vaan Varuvan have hit the right chord with the youngsters.

The trailer of the film opens with an upbeat background music, where Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari get to know each other over a salsa dance at a party. In the film, Karthi plays a fighter jet pilot and Aditi a doctor.

The rest of the trailer takes us through a series of few romantic scenes set in the picturesque Kashmir, making the audience fall in love along with the film’s lead actors. But how interesting is a love story that does not endure pain and overcome challenges? The trailer ends in an emotional scene, with Karthi professing his unconditional love to Aditi. The trailer of the Telugu version of the film titled Cheliyaa was also released.

Ratnam, who had been going through a rough patch in his illustrious career, made a solid comeback with a romantic flick, Ok Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles in 2015. The film was based on a couple’s struggle between relationship and career goals. But, Kaatru Veliyidai seems to be a film of unconditional and larger-than-life love story.

Recently, talking to media, Karthi also said that his upcoming romantic film is “classic love story like Alaipayuthey.” The film, which is bankrolled by Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies, is set to hit the screens on April 7.

