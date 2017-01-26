Kaatru Veliyidai teaser: Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman set to sweep you off your feet, watch video

The first teaser of Kaatru Veliyidai starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari is out. The first teaser of Kaatru Veliyidai starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari is out.

The first teaser of Kaatru Veliyidai was released on the occasion of 68th Republic Day. The teaser was intended to give a glimpse of Oscar-winner AR Rahman’s music for the film. But, as a bonus, we also get a sneak peek into director Mani Ratnam’s vision of a breezy and heartwarming romance that we had been waiting for a long time.

Going by the less than the 50-second teaser, the romantic film is set to take the viewers on a journey of visual ecstasy. Rahman’s melody makes the visuals in the promo video more beautiful than they already are. The teaser packs a close-up shot of Aditi Rao Hydari, who looks stunning in the picturesque background, while there is a long shot of Karthi. Cinematographer Ravi Varman seems to be on top of his game.

A single song from the film’s music album will be released on February 2. Releasing a single for an upcoming film has become a trend, given that they create a lot of positive buzz around the film.

Ratnam, who had been going through a rough patch in his illustrious career, made a solid comeback with a romantic flick, Ok Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles in 2015. The film was based on a couple’s struggle between relationship and career goals. But, Kaatru Veliyidai seems to be a film of unconditional and larger-than-life love story.

The shooting of the film was recently wrapped. In this romantic drama, Karthi will be playing the role of a pilot and Aditi Rao Hydari plays a doctor. The film also has Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles.

The film title Kaatru Veliyida, which means breezy expanse, is taken from a poem of legendary Tamil poet Bharathiyar. It is bankrolled by Ratnam’s home production Madras Talkies and makers are expected to announce a release date soon.

