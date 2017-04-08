Kaatru Veliyidai: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj give Karthi-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer glowing reviews

Kaatru Veliyidai: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj reviews Mani Ratnam’s new film Kaatru Veliyidai: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj reviews Mani Ratnam’s new film

Actor Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj have showered praises on director Mani Ratnam’s new outing, Kaatru Veliyidai, starring Karthi-Aditi Rao Hydari. Suriya watched the film on the same day of the release and has been bowled over by the latest romantic film, which had dominated the imaginations of movie buffs for months before its release, thanks to trailers showing breathtaking visuals and chartbuster songs by AR Rahman.

“Hats off to Mani sir!! yet again a romantic film defying cliches!! The visuals, breathtaking and beautiful (Ravi sir)!! Performances of @Karthi as officer VC and @aditiraohydari Leela are matured n fresh!! Heard young crowd cheering throughout! Bravo Karthi for a complete physical transformation!! matured performance especially in climax!! Do watch dear all!! (sic),” he posted on his Twitter page.

Suriya has been very proud of his brother Karthi for acting in a film directed by Ratnam. “It is such an overwhelming feeling that he (Karthi) has played the lead role under Mani Ratnam’s direction. It is a big achievement for him,” Suriya had said during the audio launch of Kaatru Veliyidai.

Meanwhile, young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj said that he has a lot to learn after watching Kaatru Veliyidai. #Kaatruveliyidai – A Master’s Film…Lots to learn, cherish, feel & love about it..(sic),” he tweeted.

#Kaatruveliyidai – A Master’s Film…Lots to learn, cherish, feel & love about it..👏👏🙏🙏 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) April 8, 2017

However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm of Suriya and Karthik after watching the film. The film has received mixed reviews from fans and critics, with many suggesting that Ratnam’s film falls flat.

Kaatru Veliyidai is an intense love story set in the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. Besides Karthi and Aditi, the film also has Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles.

