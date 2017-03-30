Kaatru Veliyidai songs Azhagiye, Saarattu Vandiyila: Mani Ratnam songs do justice to AR Rahman’s music

Kaatru Veliyidai songs Azhagiye and Saarattu Vandiyila sneak peek is out. Kaatru Veliyidai songs Azhagiye and Saarattu Vandiyila sneak peek is out.

Kaatru Veliyidai is director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari. The movie is all set to release on April 7 and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. From the trailer of the film, we got to see that Karthi is in armed forces and Aditi is his love interest. While the trailers do show a conflict in their relationship and how Karthi tries to overcome the same, the songs are all about romance. Recently released videos of Azhagiye and Saarattu Vandiyila are no different.

In the former, Varun (Karthi) records everything that happens in his life and sends it to Leela (Aditi), who watches it from comforts of her home. It is more like a new-age love letter, and the song is also naughty — with its words and its visuals. From Varun asking Leela to marry him in the video, to Leela who smiles coyly at the proposal — it reflects the initial phase of falling in love, beautifully.

In the latter, the song is set against the backdrop of a baby shower. The lyric is a conversation between a man and woman about their night together and what each expects of the other. Vairamuthu has given a gem, with this song packed with double entendres and the visuals reflect the lyrics beautifully.

After watching these two videos, fans are likely to be even more excited about the release of the movie next week. After OK Kanmani, the audience expects a lot from this Mani Ratnam movie directed by Madras Talkies.

