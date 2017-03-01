Kaatru Veliyidai song Saarattu Vandiyila: AR Rahman just delivered 2017’s wedding anthem

Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi from Kaatru Veliyidai’s new song Saarattu Vandiyila. (Screen-grab from YouTube) Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi from Kaatru Veliyidai’s new song Saarattu Vandiyila. (Screen-grab from YouTube)

After a fusion and a romantic Valentine’s Day treat, A R Rahman brings us another song for this wedding season. It’s Saarattu Vandiyila from Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai. While the song’s video is yet to land but the audio with a few vignettes from the song is here and we are listening to it on a loop.

With shots of Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi smeared in colours, only Rahman could pull this iridescent track standing on just one beat. The song reminds you of Gujarati Dandia, jazzed up with clean strings. This might be the next number that will be ubiquitous in weddings across the country this season.

If you pay attention, the songs that have been released till now follow the natural course of a relationship — the couple meets in Azhagiye, Vaan Varuvaan is them falling in love and they are now getting hitched with Saarattu. Though that might not be the case, but you never know what might happen when Mani Ratnam and Rahman team up.

The song was simultaneously released as Morethukochindhi in Telugu as the film is also being dubbed in Telugu as Cheliyaa.

Let’s wait and watch what the next two tracks from the film have to offer.

Watch the song here:

Under Mani Ratnam’s direction, Kaatru Veliyidai is a romantic drama in which Karthi will be playing the role of a pilot. He will be seen romancing Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of a doctor. The shooting of the film was wrapped by December last year and the film is slated for a release in March. The Tamil version is produced by Madras Talkies and the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles. Music director AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and lyricist Vairamuthu have also been signed for this project.

