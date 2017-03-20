Kaatru Veliyidai new trailer: Not just a love story, Mani Ratnam gives us a war film. Watch video

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai new trailer is stunning Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai new trailer is stunning

The second teaser trailer of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Kaatru Veliyidai was released on Monday. Before it was released online, the trailer was screened for guests and media at the audio release function earlier today.

If the first trailer gave us a glimpse of refreshing chemistry between characters of Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, the second trailer is the mix of both romance and intense action. Going by the trailer, Karthi, who plays a fighter pilot in the film, is seemingly taken prisoner by the rival army. The footage also shows Karthi trying to escape from the enemies. It is a love story of an air force pilot.

“It is a love story, not a war film. But, still, we took a lot of effort to bring in the spirit of a war film. Hope we have succeeded in that to some extent,” Karthi said at the audio launch event on Monday. “Don’t come with the expectations of watching an Alaipayuthey or O Kadhal Kanmani. Kaatru Veliyidai will be an intense and emotional love story.”

Amid all the action, the new footage also sheds light on the complex relationship between the lead characters. Aditi plays the role of a doctor in the film. The trailer also packs a couple of visuals of action scenes that takes place in the skies, and they are stunning.

The trailers and songs of the film are making the wait for the theatrical release of Kaatru Veliyidai unbearable. The film bankrolled by Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies has AR Rahman’s music and marks their 25 years of collaboration in the industry. The film has been given a clean U certificate and will hit the screens on April 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd