Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam trims Karthi-Aditi Rao Hydari film, set to release this week

Just three days before the release of Kaatru Veliyidai, director Mani Ratnam has trimmed down the run-time of the film, starring actors Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari. The duration of the film is now 2 hours 20 minutes. Last month, the censor board passed the upcoming romantic film with a clean ‘U certificate, paving the way for its worldwide release this Friday.

Kaatru Veliyidai is the most expensive film ever made by Ratnam’s home production banner, Madras Talkies. The director also went abroad to shoot for the film for the first time in his illustrious career. “We went abroad for very few days to shoot fighter plane sequences. Otherwise, story is taking place in India and I have no business to go outside and shoot. I have done it only because I could get the permission to shoot all the aerial sequences. That’s the only reason,” Ratnam revealed in a recent interview to Indiaglitz.

The trailers of Kaatru Veliyidai promised an unconditional and larger-than-life romantic film, which has been a long overdue in Kollywood. And Ratnam assured the fans that the film will be a pure emotional roller-coaster ride. “I think is much more classical story… it’s a lot more deeper, more ups and downs of relationships and human emotions, It is purely an emotional story,” he added.

A synopsis of the film, which was found at the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC) website, reads: “A military pilot, being held as a prisoner of war, remembers his romance with a local doctor.” The audience had got the glimpse of the prisoner of war story in the film in the second trailer.

Kaatru Veliyidai is one of the highly awaited romantic films of this year and it is all set to hit screens along with its Telugu version titled Cheliyaa, on April 7 worldwide. The film’s lead star cast, Karthi and Aditi, has been promoting the film across Tamil Nadu.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has composed tunes for the films. It is also a special film for him because it marks his 25 year collaboration in the industry with Ratnam, who introduced him to the world as music composer with 1992 film Roja.

