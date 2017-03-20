Kaatru Veliyidai audio launch: Why Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman will never get tired of each other

Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman at the Kaatru Veliyidai audio launch in Chennai. Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman at the Kaatru Veliyidai audio launch in Chennai.

The makers of Kaatru Veliyidai, on Monday, held a simple but star-studded event in Chennai to release the music album of the highly-awaited romantic film of this year. This film also marks the 25 years of professional association between ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Academy Award-winner AR Rahman. “It’s been 25 years, yet it feels like yesterday,” Ratnam said at the audio launch. “He has not changed much. He still has the same smile. He works on every film as if it is his first, despite achieving so much.”

“The 25 years of musical journey with Rahman has been amazing and he and Vairamuthu sir have to tolerate me for many more years to come. So I will ask him (Rahman) before everyone, when can we start composing for our next film?” Ratnam said in a lighter vein. The filmmaker introduced Rahman to the world with 1992 film Roja. Ratnam has not worked with any music composer other than Rahman since then.

“I think he (Mani Ratnam) is my biggest blessing. If I look back, I feel very grateful for the love and everything that I received from the people of Tamil Nadu,” Rahman said at the function. “Ella pughalum iraivanuke (All glory and fame is to God).”

Actor Suriya, who was one of the special guests at the audio release event, said that the partnership between Ratnam and Rahman is an inspiration. “Usually, a difference of opinion crops up in a long time relationship, especially in the creative industry but Rahman and Mani sir have been an inspiration for 25 years. Their partnership is a big lesson for us,” he said. The main cast and crew of the film including Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari were also in attendance.

The filmmakers have already released three songs from the music album to an encouraging response. Especially, Azhagiye and Vaan Varuvaan have already become chartbusters. The guests and the media present at the event were treated to the latest trailer of the film.

Kaatru Veliyidai is a love story set in the backdrop of the airforce. Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari plays the lead roles in the film. The censor board has cleared the film with a clean ‘U’ certificate, paving the way for its worldwide released on April 7.

