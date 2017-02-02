Kaatru Veliyidai: AR Rahman’s song A Minute of Azhagiye is nectar for ears

Kaatru Veliyidai’s first look poster with Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari Kaatru Veliyidai’s first look poster with Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari

Bombay, Roja, Dil Se, Thiruda Thiruda… A R Rahman and Mani Ratnam’s combination never gets old and we can never get enough of them. Every time they are together in a film, the story accentuates the songs and the songs breathe life into the script. The duo is back together in Karthi’s Kaatru Veliyidai and Rahman reassures us with the new track that you won’t be disappointed.

Just ‘A Minute of Azhagiye’ is all it takes to get a sense of Rahman’s unique set of beats working with Mani Ratnam’s picturisation. Starting with a ‘Pitch Perfect’ esque acapella, the song offers constant clap beats and a gentle loop of guitar strums. From an empty theatre to a ballroom where Aditi Rao and Karthi exchange looks dancing with different partners, the track is a hummable romantic duet with a touch of western fusion.

A minute teaser that released on YouTube on Wednesday has registered more than a million views already. The song was also released in Telugu as ‘Hamsaro’ for the Telugu dub Cheliyaa of the film.

Kaatru Veliyidai is a romantic drama in which Karthi will be playing the role of a pilot and will be seen romancing Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of a doctor. The shooting of the film was wrapped by December-end last year and the film is slated for a release in March.

The Tamil version is produced by Madras Talkies and the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles. Music director AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and lyricist Vairamuthu have also been signed for this project.

Watch the song here:

Mani Ratnam’s title Kaatru Veliyidai, which means “breezy expanse”, is said to have been taken from one of legendary Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s poems.

