Kaatru Veliyidai: AR Rahman to launch trailer of Mani Ratnam film, watch video

All a film needs for a perfect introduction is a stellar star cast and someone as great as AR Rahman to launch its trailer. The music maestro is all geared up to unveil the first promo of the much-awaited film Kaatru Veliyidai on Thursday, March 9. The music of the movie, starring actors Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, has already become an earworm and has been trending for past few weeks.

In a special video shared by the makers of Kaatru Veliyidai on social media, Rahman, who has rendered tunes for the romantic flick, calls on the audience to join him in its trailer launch on Facebook live.

Kaatru Veliyidai has been directed by Mani Ratnam and marks the first collaboration between the ace filmmakers and Karthi, who has earlier assisted Ratnam in Yuva. The team of Kaatru Veliyidai has so far released three singles from its album, teasing the fans who now await the release of its trailer and the full audio album on March 9. All the tracks have received much applause from the audience so far.

Check out the video featuring AR Rahman, shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

Kaatru Veliyidai is a romantic drama where Karthi will be seen playing a pilot, and romancing Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of a doctor. The shooting of the film culminated in December last year and the film is slated for a release on April 7. The Tamil version is produced by Madras Talkies and the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles.

