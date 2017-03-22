Kaatru Veliyidai: AR Rahman reveals the secret behind female voice in Tango Kelaayo

AR Rahman revealed on his official Facebook page, the secret behind the female voice of Tango Kelaayo from Kaatru Veliyidai. AR Rahman revealed on his official Facebook page, the secret behind the female voice of Tango Kelaayo from Kaatru Veliyidai.

Kaatru Veliyidai directed by Mani Ratnam is one the most awaited film of April. Starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film has already gained the interest of the fans with its trailers. The music composed by A R Rahman has as always impressed fans, especially “Vaan”. The album is a great combination of earthy contemporary folk, romantic blues, and of course, “Tango Kelaayo”, a surprising Tango number. The lyrics and the sensual music goes hand in hand. It is quite simply great to listen to, and the female voice is amazing. Who could have given this song the perfect voice? On the official YouTube channel of Sony Music South VEVO we found Haricharan and Diwakar as singers.

That is right! There is a sensuous voice of a woman who sings a few lines. It is probably just a verse long, but it is quite memorable. So, was her name forgotten? The answer is, no. Recently, a fan asked the Mozart of Madras about the female voice. He asked, “Sir Kaatru Veliyidai Song is Out of the world. sir May I Know Who is that Female Voice in Tango Kelaiyo Song plzz????”

To this, A R Rahman, who was actually at the press meet for Cheliyaa, the Telegu version of Kaatru Veliyidai in Hyderabad, replied on his official Facebook page and said, “Dear Fazil, Thank you for your kind words. Its Haricharan himself with his vocal formant and pitch tweaked to modulate like a young sensuous female..we tried others but we couldn’t get this quality so retained the temp.. Ps – just finished the ‘Cheliyaa’ press meet at Hyderabad and sitting jobless now ;-) (sic).”

We were stunned too. Haricharan has an amazing voice and has given us some beautiful songs in the past, no doubt. But to sing the female part (even with the vocal format and tweaked pitch) is mind blowing.

We can’t wait to see how Mani Ratnam has picturised this Tango number in the film. The movie is slated to release on April 7, 2017, and pre-booking for the movie has already begun in some of the theatres in Chennai.

