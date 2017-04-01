EXCLUSIVE Kaatru Veliyidai actor Aditi Rao Hydari: Mani Ratnam nurtures you in a challenging environment

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Dr Leela in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Dr Leela in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai.

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in multiple Hindi films. The 30-year-old actor, well known for her performance in Bollywood movies Wazir and Yeh Saali Zindagi, was signed by Mani Ratnam to play the female lead in his film Kaatru Veliyidai. Now, with just a week left before its release, Aditi talks about working with Mani Ratnam, her co-star Karthi and delivering dialogues in Tamil.

If you had to talk about a typical day:

There was no typical day on the sets, and when you are working with Mani sir, it is like running a sprint for the number of days you are shooting. Like, when you workout, you have intervals – you sprint and you walk and so on. With Mani sir, it is like a 100 meter sprint every day. But, it is great and every day you are rearing to go. It is a passionate romance, and an intense one. So, in this case being thrown in the deep end of the pool was the best thing for me.

‘Kaatru Veliyidai Kannama’ effect:

It is an infectious feeling to be working every day with so much passion and being pushed to do so much. I feel like I am spoilt for life now. Working like this has become an addiction. This experience for me has been about living a dream and believing in dreams.

About Mani Ratnam:

He nourishes you and nurtures you in a challenging environment. I think that is the best thing for any actor or artiste. He pushes you, he encourages you to explore and while you are exploring, the greatest mind (Mani Ratnam) is with you – guiding you and seeing you through it. He makes me feel safe and secure, which is one of the reasons why I was able to do that jump in Vaan. I did not think that I was going to jump off a cliff and die. That was because I knew that he will be there to catch me.

About speaking Tamil:

I used to speak my dialogues really quickly during my scenes or I felt like I recited them like a poem when I am told about each scene. Also, with Karthi, I didn’t have much trouble but the other actors used to change the dialogue a little bit and that would throw me. I could never respond. So, I told Mani sir that I will just do it on my own and performed it with the pauses and everything.

About working with Karthi:

I hadn’t watched his movies before I signed the film, and after I came on the sets I stayed away from watching his films intentionally because I wanted to know him as the character and just Karthi – not Karthi the superstar. Which has been great for me and we have a happy bond. Karthi is actually very very kind and a patient person and it is written all over his face. He is rock solid, and that is a godsend in a co-star. I knew that he would look out for me and help me if I was uncomfortable. It feels great to work with actors who add more to your performance and vice versa.

About Leela and VC:

My character is of a doctor who is working on her first job. When I was young, I wanted to be a doctor, and today I am glad that I am not – not because the profession is not great. It is just that I am an emotional person and I would have been weeping at the drop of a hat. That is something that I realised after I played this part. When I visited the hospital and learnt about how the doctors talk to their patient and such. Also, Varun and Leela are two completely different characters. Varun is very strong, but very soft hearted actually and very unsure inside. She, on the other hand, is vulnerable and fragile on the outside and inside she is determined and headstrong. So, this romance between a doctor and a fighter pilot – the main thing here is preservation. The main thing here is nurturing and again we are opposites coming together.

