Kaali trailer: Is the Vijay Antony film about a mother-son reunion?

Kaali trailer is quite long. It runs to almost three minutes. But the trailer does show different facets of the story which seems to belong in different film universes. We start with Vijay Antony who seeks to travel to India to find out why he gets a recurring dream. There seems to be an emotional story with estrangement from his biological mother.

A song dripping with pathos suggesting the same plays out in the background. But we get to see three other looks of Vijay Antony as well. He seems to be a ruffian, who is most likely to be the eponymous Kaali, a doctor and a bespectacled, erudite man.

Vijay Antony also seems to have a romantic track with different heroines. Is Vijay Antony playing multiple roles? What ties them together?

Apart from Vijay Anthony, the film also stars Anjali, Sunainaa, Shilpa and Amritha. The film has Yogi Babu, RK Suresh and Jayaprakash in supporting roles. Helmed by Krithika Udhayanidhi, the film is produced by Vijay Antony’s home banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation. This is Krithiga’s second film after Vanakkam Chennai starring Shiva and Priya Anand. Vijay Antony has also scored music for the film.

Vijay Antony was last seen in Annadurai which did not get positive reviews from critics and audience as well. The music composer turned actor is currently working on Thimiru Pudichavan where he plays a cop for the first time. Thimiru Pudichavan also stars Nivetha Pethuraj as a cop in the film. Vijay Antony is said to be training in Silambam for his role in the film.

