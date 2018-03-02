Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser: Thalaivar sets the screen on fire

Rajinikanth’s Kaala is produced by Dhanush. Rajinikanth’s Kaala is produced by Dhanush.

“Kya re, Setting ah. Vengai mavan othaila nikka. Dhillu iruntha mothama vangaila.” The swagger, the style and the charisma — the style king is back and how. Every single frame in the one minute odd teaser from Kaala oozes ‘mass’ and is bound to get the inner Rajinikanth fan in you screaming.

Rajinikanth plays a good gangster named Karikaalan, who fights for the welfare of his people. With Pa.Ranjith at the helm, how can the film not have politics? Rajini has a few whistle-worthy dialogues too. “Black is the colour of the working class, come to my chaal. Dirt will seem colourful,” says a fierce Rajini. With the thalaivar straddling the screen with undoubted majesty, one can already hear the cheers for Santhosh Narayanan’s guitar heavy theme. Rajini also seems to be speaking the Thirunaveli dialect, that raises questions about Karikaalan’s background.

The teaser is filled with high voltage action sequences with a convincing Rajini. The teaser has been cut with the quintessential Rajini fan in mind — one can’t resist cheering for this Karikaalan who seems to be spearheading a revolution. “Indha Karikaalan oda muzhu rowdy thanatha neenga pakala la, paapinga, (You haven’t seen the Karikaalan, the complete rowdy yet. You will),” says Rajini. One can be sure, we are waiting to.

Even before the release of the teaser, several cinephiles had noticed the similarities between Kaala and Rajini’s iconic hit Baasha. But with a formidable Nana Patekar in opposition, Kaala might be Rajini and Ranjith’s version of Nayakan. In the much-acclaimed Mani Ratnam film, Kamal Haasan also plays a gangster, who stands up for the good of his people.

Kaala is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar studios. This is Ranjith’s second film with Rajini after Kabali, which didn’t set the box office on fire despite the heavy buzz. The film is all set to hit screens on April 27.

