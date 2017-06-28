Kaala: Superstar Rajinikanth will wrap shooting in Mumbai on Thursday

Rajinikanth wraps up shoot in Mumbai for Pa. Ranjith’s Kaala. Rajinikanth wraps up shoot in Mumbai for Pa. Ranjith’s Kaala.

The month-long Mumbai schedule of superstar Rajinikanth’s Tamil gangster-drama Kaala Karikaalan will be wrapped up on Thursday, a source said. “The Mumbai portion will be wrapped up on Thursday. The team will next head to Chennai where they will shoot in the replica of Dharavi slum set, which was constructed on a whopping budget, a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Being directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi. Elaborating on the Mumbai schedule, the source said, “Most of the Mumbai portion was shot outdoors and the team had a tough time managing the crowd. They were always at the risk of a shot or pictures from the shoot being leaked.”

Recently, one of the workers on the Chennai sets of the film in Poonamallee died as a result of electrocution. The worker had stepped on a wire, and even though his colleagues had rushed him to the hospital, the man had passed away. The police are currently investigating the case at the spot where the incident took place.

The project marks the second time collaboration of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after last year’s Kabali. Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who will be seen as a ruthless, conniving politician, plays the antagonist. Being bankrolled by Dhanush, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is creating waves with its marketing ideas. The filmmakers have made an hot air balloon that features life size images of the lead stars superstar Rajini and Akshay Kumar. This hot air balloon is up and the team is currently awaiting weather clearance to organise a ride above the Hollywood signage in LA.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd