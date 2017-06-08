Kaala star Rajinikanth meets Maharashtra CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis in Mumbai. See photos

Rajinikanth meets Amruta Fadnavis in Mumbai Rajinikanth meets Amruta Fadnavis in Mumbai

Before heading back to Chennai, Superstar Rajinikanth met Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had been shooting for his film Kaala Karikalan since last month. Amruta shared the pictures from the meeting on her Twitter page, saying she had the opportunity to discuss some social issues with the Thalaivar. “Gr8 meeting wth legend @superstarrajini .The humanitarian PadmaVibhushan discusd prevalent social concerns & solutns (sic),” she wrote on her Twitter page.

This meeting assumes significance for two reasons. One, Amruta is a trained singer and the buzz is that she might make her singing debut down south with Kaala. However, no official word on it yet. And ever since Rajinikanth hinted at his entry into politics, the BJP has been very eager to draw him into its fold. The superstar can change the fortunes of the saffron party in Tamil Nadu, where it has no base. Reports also suggested that Rajinikanth will not join the BJP but float his own political outfit that could align with the national party in the elections.

Once he is back in Chennai, he will resume his meetings with his fans. It was during his meeting with the fans last month, that he caused ripples in the political circles making some explosive announcements regarding his much-awaited political debut. Soon after that, he flew to Mumbai to start shooting for his upcoming film Kaala Karikalan, which is directed by Pa Ranjith. However, the reports suggest that he and his team has been working behind the scenes planning for his entry into active politics.

Rajinikanth on Wednesday wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai, where it went on the floors on May 28. The filmmakers shot a few important scenes, a song sequence including Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in various parts of Mumbai.

Gr8 meeting wth legend @superstarrajini .The humanitarian PadmaVibhushan discusd prevalent social concerns & solutns pic.twitter.com/4bIG5flQvN — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) June 7, 2017

The filmmakers have constructed a grand Dharavi set in Chennai’s EVP Film City reportedly at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush is bankrolling the project under his home production banner Wunderbar Films.

Kaala will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and is expected to have a strong political relevance that might set the stage ready for Rajinikanth’s grand political entry. Actors Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi among others play important roles in the upcoming gangster drama.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd