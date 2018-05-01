Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Kaala song Semma Weightu released: Highlights

Kaala song Semma Weightu live updates: Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about Kaala song Semma Weightu? Read our blog for all the latest updates about the Rajinikanth song.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 9:06:52 pm
Kaala song Kaala’s first song Semma Weightu is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Semma Weightu, the first song from Superstar Rajinikanth’s most-awaited gangster flick Kaala, is out. Actor-filmmaker Dhanush, who is bankrolling the project, unveiled the song at 7 pm today.

Composer Santhosh Narayanan is said to have experimented with the track titled Semma Weightu. Santhosh had earlier tweeted that he had recorded a million voices to include in the track.

Kaala is Santhosh’s second collaboration with director Pa Ranjith and Rajinikanth after Kabali (2016). In fact, he has worked on all of Ranjith’s films.

Kabali music album was well received by the critics and the audience. The title track Neruppu Da was a chartbuster.

Also Read | Kaala song Semma Weightu: The Santhosh Narayanan track pays ode to Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life image

The full music album of Kaala will release on May 9 at a gala event in Chennai.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Kaala song Semma Weightu featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Highlights

    21:06 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Kaala song Semma Weightu: A brief explainer

    Can you recall the question of Nana Patekar from the teaser - Kaala, kaisa naam hai re?” (What kind of name is Kaala?). The nearly five-minute-long song Semma Weightu answers that question in detail.

    Also Read | Kaala song Semma Weightu: The Santhosh Narayanan track pays ode to Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life image

    20:06 (IST) 01 May 2018
    A sneak peek at Semma Weightu song
    19:48 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Arunraja Kamaraj on Semma Weightu
    19:34 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Tony Sebastian on Semma Weightu
    19:26 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Huma Qureshi on Semma Weightu
    19:15 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Listen to the Telugu version of Kaala song Semma Weightu

    19:15 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Listen to the Hindi version of Kaala song Semma Weightu

    19:11 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Listen to the lyric video of Semma Weightu from Kaala

    Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Kaala's first song Semma Weightu is sung by Hariharasudhan and Santhosh Narayanan. The lyrics are written by Arunraja Kamaraj, Dopeadelicz and Logan.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts