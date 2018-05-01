Kaala song Semma Weightu released: Highlights

Kaala’s first song Semma Weightu is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kaala’s first song Semma Weightu is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Semma Weightu, the first song from Superstar Rajinikanth’s most-awaited gangster flick Kaala, is out. Actor-filmmaker Dhanush, who is bankrolling the project, unveiled the song at 7 pm today.

Composer Santhosh Narayanan is said to have experimented with the track titled Semma Weightu. Santhosh had earlier tweeted that he had recorded a million voices to include in the track.

Kaala is Santhosh’s second collaboration with director Pa Ranjith and Rajinikanth after Kabali (2016). In fact, he has worked on all of Ranjith’s films.

Kabali music album was well received by the critics and the audience. The title track Neruppu Da was a chartbuster.

The full music album of Kaala will release on May 9 at a gala event in Chennai.