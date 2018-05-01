Kaala song Semma Weightu: The Santhosh Narayanan track pays ode to Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life image

Kaala song Semma Weightu: The music album of Kaala will be launched at a grand event in Chennai on May 9. Kaala song Semma Weightu: The music album of Kaala will be launched at a grand event in Chennai on May 9.

Is there a better day than May Day to release a song from a film, which deals with the problems of the working class? Of course not. Semma Weightu, the first single from Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala, was released by actor-filmmaker Dhanush on Tuesday.

Can you recall the question of Nana Patekar from the teaser – Kaala, kaisa naam hai re?” (What kind of name is Kaala?). The nearly five-minute-long song Semma Weightu answers that question in detail. It talks about the larger-than-life character of Karikaalan aka Kaala (Rajinikanth), who is the lord of Mumbai’s Dharavi.

Semma Weightu, which roughly translates to ‘he carries a lot of weight’, is penned by Arunraja Kamaraj and Dopeadelics. The song also talks about Kaala’s dark skin tone and what significance the colour black holds for the proletariat.

A part of the song is also dedicated to changing times, where the working class people are no longer willing to submit themselves to power that exploits them. At least not without a fight.

Semma Weightu is sung by Hariharasudhan and Santhosh Narayanan, who is also the composer of the Kaala music album. The rap portions are sung by Dope Daddy, Stony Psyko, MC Mawali and Arunraja Kamaraj.

Pranav Chaganty has written the lyrics for the Telugu version along with Dopeadelics. Singer Rohith Fernandes has given vocals for the Hindi version along with Hariharasudhan and Santhosh Narayanan.

Also Read | Kaala song Semma Weightu released LIVE UPDATES

The music album of Kaala will be launched at a grand event in Chennai on May 9.

Kaala is the maiden film venture of Dhanush with his Superstar father-in-law Rajnikanth. The film is directed by Pa Ranjith.

The Rajinikanth starrer is scheduled to open in cinemas on June 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd