Kaala: Rajinikanth starts shooting for Pa Ranjith’s film in Mumbai. See photos

Superstar Rajinikanth reached Mumbai last evening to begin shooting for his next film titled Kaala. The film directed by Pa. Ranjith will me mainly shot in the backdrop of world’s largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai. Ranjith has assembled a team of versatile and renowned stars and technicians for his second directorial outing with the Thalaivar. Apart from the editor and producer of the film, Ranjith has retained all the members of the Kabali crew.

It also has four National Award winning members in the team, including Dhanush, who is producing the film, editor Sreekar Prasad and actors Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil. Samuthirakani, who is playing a key role in the film, took to Twitter to share a selfie with Ranjith from the sets of Kaala announcing the beginning of the film’s shooting.

Kaala has already created a lot of curiosity among the fans with its first look posters. The title of the film has sparked several fan theories as to why the filmmakers choose this as the title. And surprisingly most of them appeared to align with the thinking of the director. The film follows the struggles of Tamil population from Thirunelveli living in Mumbai. Lord Yama is apparently a popular deity of the people in Thirunelveli.

“Rajinikanth is a protector and destroyer in the film. He is a massive supporter of social causes, and at his most furious, he destroys opponents for the betterment of his people. That’s why we chose Kaala as the name. Kaala denotes Yama,” Ranjith was quoted as saying in a Silverscreen report.

Rajinikanth plays a Tamil gangster Karikalan in the film, who stands up to the threats to protect Tamilians in Mumbai. He has not undergone a major makeover for the film. He has borrowed the salt-and-pepper beard and hairstyle from his previous film Kabali but carries a swag of a mass leader. In Kabali, Rajinikanth had played a dapper looking gangster settled in Malaysia. Like previous Ranjith’s films, Kaala is also likely to deal with political issues faced by the members of a weaker section.

Given Rajinikanth’s recent bombshell about his much-awaited political plunge, expecting a lot of political references in the film is only fair. It is also rumoured that after completing the film, the Thalaivar has plans to quit acting and become a full-time politician. However, there is no confirmation on it as yet.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers are yet to share the details of the remaining cast members.

