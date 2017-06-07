Kaala: Rajinikanth completes his Mumbai schedule with director Pa Ranjith, to meet fans in Chennai soon

Rajinikanth’s Kaala shooting wrapped up in Mumbai Rajinikanth’s Kaala shooting wrapped up in Mumbai

Superstar Rajinikanth will head back to Chennai on Wednesday as he has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film Kaala Karikalan in Mumbai. The actor had been shooting in different parts of Mumbai since May 28, mainly in Dharavi area, which houses the highest population of immigrants in the city.

During the schedule break, Rajinikanth will resume meeting his fans in Chennai. Just days before Kaala went on the floors, Rajinikanth had met with thousands of his fans and took photographs with them for five days in a row. The event also brought his much-awaited political entry into the fore. During the course of the event, Rajinikanth made clear of his political ambitions and told his fans that he will seek them out at the time of the war, sending a wave across the country.

According to the reports, Rajinikanth has already put together a team of experts to plan for his entry into the political arena in Tamil Nadu. The upcoming fan meet also assumes significance as he might further elaborate his political plans.

The filmmakers will start shooting for Kaala again in Chennai soon. A grand replica of Dharavi has been constructed in EVP Film City reportedly at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The film is the second consecutive outing of director Pa Ranjith with Rajinikanth after last year’s blockbuster Kabali. The film has a huge star cast that includes Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi among others. It is produced by Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films and will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kaala deals with the struggles of Tamils from Thirunelveli in Mumbai. And Rajinikanth plays a don, who fight for the rights of an oppressed class.

