In a first, Rajinikanth’s Kaala to get a modest launch in Karnataka

Thanks to the protests by pro-Kannada groups, the usual festive mood around the release of a Rajinikanth film has given way to uncertainty and insecurity. According to a reliable source, Wunderbar Films will directly release the film in as many as 150 screens, including multiplexes, in Karnataka as the main distributor Goldie Flims backed off fearing a backlash from fringe groups. “Rajinikanth’s son-in-law (Dhanush) and his daughter (Aishwarya) have also requested the IG to provide required security to theatres where Kaala will be showed,” said a film industry source in Bengaluru.

This is by far the most modest launch for a Rajinikanth film in the state, where he spent a majority of his life before he made it big in the Tamil film industry. The usual quota of screen count for Rajinikanth was never less than 300.

This could be largely credited to the lack of support Kaala has received from the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce (KFCC) and the state government. On Tuesday, pro-Kannada organizations, along with KFCC President Sara Govindu, met Kumaraswamy and advised him against allowing the release of the film in the state.

The activists have refused to allow the smooth screening of Kaala even as the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to provide adequate security to the cinema houses.

“There will be some problems when Kaala will release here on Friday as the pro-Kannada groups won’t let this issue off the hook so easily,” the source added. “There will be protests and some arrests will be made.”

Kumaraswamy prima facie sided with the pro-Kannada groups over their demand of banning Kaala and even questioned the filmmakers as to why it was “necessary” to release the film in such troubled times.

“As the head of the Karnataka govt, I have to implement the direction of High Court, it’s my responsibility. But according to my observations as an individual, in this kind of atmosphere, it isn’t good on the part of producer/distributor to release the movie,” the Karnataka Chief Minister told the media.

However, Rajinikanth was confident that the film will play in cinemas in Karnataka without any trouble and even appealed to agitating activists with a message in Kannada. “To my brothers in Karnataka, I just want to say that I have not any mistakes. I just supported the Supreme Court order. Please don’t create troubles for those who want to watch this film. With great confidence, I request you to support the release of my film,” he said during a brief media interaction outside his Chennai residence on Thursday.

