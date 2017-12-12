Kaala second look: There is no better way to celebrate Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday, see photo

Rajinikanth turns 67 on December 12. Rajinikanth turns 67 on December 12.

It is Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday today. A star who holds a special place in our heart, there are several things about Rajini which have remained quintessential. Kaala’s second look poster released by his son-in-law Dhanush (also the producer), will remind you of all Rajini has symbolised for commercial cinema. Donning a black shirt and sporting a salt and pepper look, Thalaivar personifies majestic in this poster. Rajini also sports a pair of sunglasses, another trademark component of his look over the years. Remember the rimless shades in Baasha? Or the small tricks he does with glasses? Kaala has him sport an elegant black frame that reinforces the dynamism of his look. After not ageing on screen for several years, Rajinikanth now wears his age with a vengeance. Do you have to look young to look good? Take a look at Thalaivar and you have your answer.

Helmed by Kabali director Ranjith, Kaala is reportedly the story of a Mumbai-based don. But if the poster is something to go by, there is a hint of revolution in the story. Do we have another Baasha on hands? Does Kaarikalan turn to rowdyism to protect his people? Looks like it. A portion of the film was shot in Mumbai in the slums of Dharavi, again a throwback to the classic Baasha. A grand film set of the slum was erected in Chennai to shoot remaining portions of the film. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film has Huma Qureshi, Sakshi Agarwal, Nana Patekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Kaala also sees the return of the Kabali trio, Rajinikanth-Ranjith-Santhosh Narayanan.

The excitement around Kaala is even higher as for the first time in several years, two films of Rajini are releasing in the same year. Apart from Kaala, Rajini-Shankar’s 2.0 will also hit the screens in 2018, making it a double delight for his fans. One of the grandest projects in Tamil history, 2.0 will see Rajini reprise the role of Chitti, the character from the prequel Enthiran. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, with Akshay Kumar stepping into Kollywood for the first time.

