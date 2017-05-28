Kaala on-set pictures: Rajinikanth is ready to lord over Mumbai. See photos

Rajinikanth on the sets of Kaala Rajinikanth on the sets of Kaala

The shooting of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala began on Sunday in Mumbai. The on-set working stills featuring Rajinikanth, director Pa. Ranjith and other supporting actors have been released online. The director has assembled a huge star cast for his second directorial outing with the superstar after Kabali, including Bollywood actors Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi.

Actors Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Anjali Patil, Sampath, Ravi Kale, Sayaji Shinde, Pankaj Thripathi, Major Bikramjeet, Aruldoss, Akash, Vathikuchi Dileepan, Manikandan , Arundhati, Sakshi Agarwal, Perumal, Sukanya among others are part of the humongous star cast.

As as far as the film’s technical team is concerned, barring editor Sreekar Prasad, Ranjith has retained all the members of his Kabali crew, including music composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Ranjith is among the few filmmakers in Tamil who got the opportunity to direct Rajinikanth in his back-to-back films. Last year, Kabali, which showed Rajinikanth in a gangster avatar after a gap of 20 years, was among the top-grossing films in India. Before Kabali, the Thalaivar’s last gangster film was Baasha (1995).

Rajinikanth, once again, plays a gangster in Kaala but this time he is not wearing a tuxedo. The 66-year-old actor will be seen sporting traditional Tamil Nadu attire — veshti and a kurta — in the film. However, he has kept his salt and pepper beard and hairstyle from Kabali. The majority of the film will be shot in the backdrop of Dharavi, which is a home for the largest Tamil speaking population in Mumbai.

Kaala reportedly deals with the struggles of Tamils from Thirunelveli in Mumbai. The film is bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

