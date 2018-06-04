Journalist claims Kaala is his father’s story, threatens to file defamation suit

A Mumbai-based journalist allegedly believes Kaala is based on his father Thiraviam Nadar’s life and has also accused Rajinikanth of portraying him in a bad light. A Mumbai-based journalist allegedly believes Kaala is based on his father Thiraviam Nadar’s life and has also accused Rajinikanth of portraying him in a bad light.

As the makers of Kaala are gearing up for release on June 7, a Mumbai-based journalist has claimed that the story of Kaala is based on his late father’s life. He has sought an apology from the superstar in 36 hours, failing which the journo will file a defamation suit against him. According to media reports, the scribe allegedly believes Kaala is based on his father Thiraviam Nadar’s life and has also accused Rajinikanth of portraying him in a bad light to appease the affluent.

According to reports, Thiraviam Nadar migrated to Mumbai from Tuticorin in 1957, at a time when drought and water scarcity was at its peak in Dharavi. After years of hard work and helping the people in his community, Thiraviam Nadar, reportedly, rose to the position of a respected leader of the community. Allegedly, he was also fondly called as ‘Gudwala Seth’ as he was one of the biggest traders in jaggery and sugar. Drawing parallels to Kaala Seth, the journo has demanded an apology from the makers. In the possibility of not getting a response, he would file for a stay in the court, along with a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore as he believes that Kaala has been made with a political agenda.

Also read | Here is how Kaala’s Dharavi set was recreated in Chennai

Starring Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Pankaj Tripathi, Kaala is helmed by Pa Ranjith. One of the most awaited releases this summer, the film has had quite a journey to the screens. After Rajini’s comments in Tuticorin, several groups are up in arms against the film. Kaala also faces a risk of not releasing in Karnataka.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd