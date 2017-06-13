Kaala may release before Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0

Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikalan and 2.0 to release back-to-back Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikalan and 2.0 to release back-to-back

It looks like the fans of superstar Rajinikanth are in for a double treat. Rajinikanth’s two most awaited films — Kaala Karikalan and 2.0, co-starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar — are set to hit us in quick succession. While 2.0 has been confirmed to hit the screens on January 25 next year, Kaala might release this December itself.

According to the sources in the industry, director Pa Ranjith is expected to wrap up the shooting of Kaala by October and ready the film for a December release. If this happens, it will be for the first time in many years that the fans will get watch two new Rajinikanth films back-to-back. During early days of his career, the Thalaivar used to have a slew of new releases every year. For instance, 1978, the year he became a hero with Bairavi, about 21 of his films were released and that’s a record in itself. However, after becoming a reigning king of the box office in the country, he limited the number of his movies to one every year.

2.0 was earlier announced as a Diwali release. However, the makers of Rs 450 crore sci-fi film postponed the release to early next year citing post-production reasons.

The actor already wrapped up the first schedule of Kaala in Mumbai, where the film went on floors in May. The filmmakers shot a few important scenes, a song sequence including Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in various parts of Mumbai. The second schedule will resume soon in Chennai, where a grand Dharavi set has been constructed in EVP Film City.

Kaala has a huge star cast including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi among others. However, as speculated earlier, Huma won’t be playing Rajinikanth’s romantic interest in the film but she plays one of the key characters. Actor Easwari Rao will be playing Rajinikanth’s wife in the film.

According to reports, Nana plays a ruthless politician in the film and will lock horns with the superstar. Kaala will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and is bankrolled by Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films. Kaala deals with the struggles of Tamils from Thirunelveli living in Mumbai. Rajinikanth plays a don who fight for the rights of an oppressed class.

