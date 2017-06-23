Kaala: Man dies on sets of Rajinikanth film, police starts investigation

Kaala: A man was electrocuted on the sets of Rajinikanth’s movie. Kaala: A man was electrocuted on the sets of Rajinikanth’s movie.

A crew member of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala died on the sets after he stepped on a live wire. The worker, Michael, was at the huge set reportedly worth Rs 5 crore being erected in Chennai for Kari Kaalan shoot in EVP Studios in Poonamalle. According to Deccan Chronicle, the individual was electrocuted as he had stepped on an electric wire, and though his co-workers rushed him to the hospital, he lost his life. The same report has also quoted sources as saying that the police officials are currently investigating the case.

Kaala Karikaalan starring Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and others is one of the much-anticipated movies in Tamil. The film marks the second collaboration between director Pa. Ranjith and superstar Rajinikanth after Kabali, which was a blockbuster hit. The first schedule of shooting took place in Mumbai and Thalaivar has taken a short break before continuing work.

The film produced by actor and Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, Dhanush under Wunder Films has already created a hype among fans after Kabali. In fact, it can also be said that Shankar’s 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar, has taken a back seat. As the superstar continues to work on Kaala, the VFX work for 2.0 is currently underway, and if sources are to be believed, then the trailer of the film might release on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12. The film is expected to release during the Republic Day weekend, and the music launch has been confirmed to be held in August.

