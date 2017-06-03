Kaala Karikaalan: Rajinikanth and Mammootty to come together after Thalapathy?

Rajinikanth and Mammootty previously shared screen space is Mani Ratnam’s film Thalapathy. Rajinikanth and Mammootty previously shared screen space is Mani Ratnam’s film Thalapathy.

When superstar Rajinikanth’s first look from his upcoming film Kaala Karikaalan was released, fans were in awe. #Kaala became a trend and everyone was talking about why the first look is so important and what Pa. Ranjith would like to tell us with the first look. One of the interesting things about the look in which Thalaivar is sitting on a jeep is the number plate. That is right!

The number place is BR 1956 – symbolising BR Ambedkar and the year he died. The speculations are also rife that the movie will feature some aspects about Ambedkar’s life. Now, buzz in the industry is that the man who might play the role of Ambedkar in the film is none other than Mamootty. If this is true, expectations from this film is sure to become double. The one time that Rajinikanth and Mammootty came together on screen was for Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathy. That was magical.

If the producer, who happens to be Enthiran actor’s son-in-law Dhanush manages this feat, fans are in for some great experience. So far, Pa. Ranjith’s films have created quite a stir in the industry with his bold statements that are pro-Dalit. Now, with this film everyone is wondering what the director is upto and how soon will we get to see the film.

Currently, the team is in Mumbai shooting for the film. Actor Huma Qureshi has also joined the cast. No confirmation or denial about this has been made by the filmmakers as of now. Produced under Wunderbar Films, the music for this project is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

