Kaala song Semma Weightu: Dhanush’s gift for Rajinikanth fans on May Day

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush on Monday announced that his production venture Kaala’s first song titled Semma Weightu will be released on May 1, coinciding with the celebration of Workers’ Day. Kaala stars Dhanush’s father-in-law and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

“A surprise to Superstar fans. #kaala 1st single #semmaweightu will be released tom evening at 7 pm. #rajinism #thalaivar @Music_Santhosh @beemji @vinod_offl @humasqureshi,” tweeted Dhanush.

Santhosh Narayanan also expressed his excitement on scoring the music for Kaala. The music director revealed that he has recorded a million voices for a song in the film. “I have always had this dream of recording a million voices in a song & have the perfect opportunity in a song from #kaala. It would be a great honour recording people from all walks of life. We are so excited and will update details very shortly.Peace! #kaala1million(sic),” he tweeted, hours before Dhanush announced the release date of Semma Weightu.

“Very excited to present to you all the single #semmaweightu from #kaala from tomorrow at 7pm. You have all been a part of the song by giving me amazing inputs and interests. Thank you! @dhanushkraja @rajinikanth @beemji @humasqureshi @vinod_offl(sic),” Santosh said in his latest tweet.

The makers of Kaala are gearing up for a gala audio launch event, which will be held in Chennai on May 9. Rajinikanth, who is currently in the United States for a regular medical checkup, will return to Chennai on time for the event.

Kaala is director Pa Ranjith’s second consecutive collaboration with Rajinikanth. In 2016, he helmed the Superstar’s Kabali.

