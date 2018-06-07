Kaala box office prediction: Rajinikanth starrer expected to earn Rs 25-30 crore on its opening day

Kaala box office prediction: Rajinikanth and Huma Qureshi starrer is expected to have a grand opening at box office. Kaala box office prediction: Rajinikanth and Huma Qureshi starrer is expected to have a grand opening at box office.

Rajinikanth’s big Tamil release Kaala hit screens today amidst a lot of fan frenzy. Fans have been celebrating the release of the movie by singing and dancing outside the cinema halls. And seeing this madness of fans, it seems the film is going to make a grand opening at the box office. Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted that Kaala will open in India (all languages) with a collection of Rs 25-30 crore approximately.

On being asked about the performance of Rajinikanth starrer at the ticket counters, Johar told indianexpress.com, “The film will have a strong opening in the South but in the Hindi market, it will be a tad bit slow. Overall, the film is expected to earn Rs 25-30 crore on the day of its release.” Also, Johar has said that the controversies around the film might have an impact on its box office performance. “Kaala has been marred by controversies. So, it might affect the box office numbers of the film,” added Johar.

The movie has Rajinikanth playing a do-gooder gangster who works for the oppressed in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums. Huma Qureshi plays the role of Rajinikanth’s former love interest Zareena in the action drama and Nana Patekar also plays a pivotal role in the film. Kaala has been produced on a budget of Rs 140 crore by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush.

Kaala has secured a solo release at the theatres with no Bollywood film releasing this week. Now with Kaala, it will be interesting to see if Veere Di Wedding, Raazi and Parmanu which are enjoying a good run in the theatres will continue their reign or Rajinikanth’s fandom will impact their earnings.

