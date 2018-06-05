Kaala ban: Karnataka High Court refuses to intervene, asks makers for a list of theatres

Kaala ban: Rajinikanth film to release on June 7. Kaala ban: Rajinikanth film to release on June 7.

The Karnataka High Court has refused to intervene on the ban placed on Rajinikanth’s Kaala but instead has asked them to provide a list of theatres to the State. The court also observed that in doing so, the state is bound to provide security. While the court can’t ask the exhibitors to screen the film, but if the screens want to run the film, the state has to provide security, the court pointed out. It is also said that the film will release in all multiplexes. The directive has come after Kaala’s producer Dhanush filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court asking the judiciary to intervene and ensure a smooth release in the state.

The controversy around Kaala’s release touched a peak after the film was banned from theatres in Karnataka. Fearing protests and violence from pro-Kannada groups, it is said that the exhibitors and distributors are reluctant to screen the film in the state. Earlier the vice president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had stated that they aren’t against the release of Kaala. “When distributors are not ready to bring Kaala to Karnataka and exhibitors are not ready to screen it here what can we do. We held a meeting with distributors and exhibitors asking them to screen Kaala. But they refused, fearing a backlash from pro-Kannada groups. We even tried to convince pro-Kannada activists in vain,” said Umesh Banakar.

Also read | Rajinikanth: Kaala will not face issues in Karnataka, people want to watch it

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala stars Rajinikanth, Easwari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Patil. The film is releasing on June 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd