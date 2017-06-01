Kaala actor Huma Qureshi starts prepping for her upcoming film with Rajinikanth

Huma Qureshi will be playing a Muslim character named Zareena in her upcoming Tamil debut Kaala. Huma Qureshi will be playing a Muslim character named Zareena in her upcoming Tamil debut Kaala.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who makes her Tamil debut with upcoming film Kaala, says she is slowly becoming the character she essays in the Rajinikanth-starrer. In the film, she plays a Muslim character called Zareena.

“Prep mode on Kaala. Slowly becoming Zareena. Working hard. Blessed,” Huma Qureshi had tweeted on Thursday. The film’s first schedule will be shot in Mumbai for 40 days. The makers have constructed a set of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum in Chennai where the next schedule will happen.

Rajinikanth plays a slum lord in Kaala, which is being directed by Pa. Ranjith. The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars Anjali Patil, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal.

Rajinikanth, once again, plays a gangster in Kaala but this time he is not wearing a tuxedo. The 66-year-old actor will be seen sporting traditional Tamil Nadu attire — veshti and a kurta — in the film. However, he has kept his salt and pepper beard and hairstyle from Kabali. The majority of the film will be shot in the backdrop of Dharavi, which is a home for the largest Tamil speaking population in Mumbai.

Actors Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Anjali Patil, Sampath, Ravi Kale, Sayaji Shinde, Pankaj Thripathi, Major Bikramjeet, Aruldoss, Akash, Vathikuchi Dileepan, Manikandan, Arundhati, Sakshi Agarwal, Perumal, Sukanya among others are part of the humongous star cast.

Kaala reportedly deals with the struggles of Tamils from Thirunelveli in Mumbai. The film is bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

