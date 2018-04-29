Ka first look: Andrea Jeremiah’s battle-hardened avatar reminds us of Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft

Ka stars Andrea Jeremiah in the lead Ka stars Andrea Jeremiah in the lead

Singer-actor Andrea Jeremiah’s next film titled Ka – The Forest went on the floors in Chennai on Sunday. The actor reportedly plays a wildlife photographer in the film, which will be helmed by Nanjil.

“It’s been a long wait, but my new film #கா #ka is finally going on floors it’s definitely WAY out of my comfort zone, but what’s life if you don’t constantly try to reinvent yourself #newbeginnings #backtowork #girlpower (sic),” tweeted Andrea while sharing the first look poster of her upcoming film.

Her battle-hardened avatar reminds us of Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft of Tomb Raider. The Tamil film poster promises an interesting, dark story shrouded in mystery. At present, we don’t have details of plot or Andrea’s character.

Cinematographer Arivazhagan, composer Amresh Ganesh, editor Gopi Krishna are the core members of the technical crew of the film, which will be jointly bankrolled by Ravikanth and John Max Jones under Shalom Studios banner.

Andrea has been steering clear of roles that only expect her to be hero’s arm candy. She has been handpicking films that offer her strong and meaningful roles. Last year, she was seen in Aval, a hit horror film, which had her playing a head-strong, well-read, self-reliant woman, who doesn’t flinch on being called ‘aunty’ by a teenage girl.

In director Ram’s Taramani, Andrea impressed everyone with her solid performance as a bold and single mother.

Andrea also has two big-ticket films that are set to hit the big screen this year. She will be seen as Kamal Haasan’s associate in the hit spy thriller Vishwaroopam 2. She had also played an important role in director Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, which has Dhanush in the lead role.

