Jyothika will join the star cast of Mani Ratnam’s film

Jyothika will start work for Mani Ratnam’s movie after completing Bala’s Nachiyar. Jyothika will start work for Mani Ratnam’s movie after completing Bala’s Nachiyar.

Jyothika is all set for the release of her upcoming film Magalir Mattum. At this time, Jo decided to announce the big news that she will feature in Mani Ratnam’s next film. This film will also have Aishwarya Rajesh, Fahadh Faasil, who is making his debut with Velaikkaran, and Nani, who was last seen in the Tamil film Aaha Kalyanam. This news came as a surprise as Jyothika has also signed to be a part of Nachiyar to be helmed and produced by Bala.

According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi is still in talks and is yet sign on the dotted line. If this works, Mani Ratnam’s film will have a dream cast. Starting from 36 Vayadhinile, now Magalir Mattum to Nachiyar – it looks like Jyothika will be seen in strong roles. There have been rumours that Mani’s film will be a gangster drama. With Jyothika signing the film, there is more interest that has developed around the project.

Magalir Mattum, bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, also starrs Saranya Ponvannan, Oorvashi and Banupriya in the lead roles. It is slated to release on September 15. Jyothika’s role in the film is unclear so far and if she has a romantic interest that would be more of a surprise too. However, speculations are already rife that Surya will be making a special appearance in the film. This is, however, not a sequel to the original Magalir Mattum, which released in 1994.

