Jyothika walks out of Vijay’s film, replaced by Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen replaces Jyothika in Vijay 61

Actor Nithya Menen will replace Jyothika after the latter walked out of Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s next big star cast film, which is tentatively called Vijay 61 or Thalapathy 61. The news comes as a disappointment to her fans in Kollywood, who were eager to see Vijay and Jyothika share the screen space after a gap of 14 years.

Jyothika was one of the three leading ladies in the film, the other two being Kajal Agarwal and Samantha. The reason behind Jyothika decision to drop out of the film is unclear. Although the buzz is that it was due to date issues.

The filmmakers were reportedly considering actors like Asin and Simran to replace Jyothika. However, they have now zeroed in on Nithya Menen, said reports. An official word on the same is awaited.

Vijay 61 will be Nithya’s first film with Vijay. She is a popular face in south India as she has acted in all four languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Last year, she was part of several box office hits including, 24, Iru Mugan and Janatha Garage.

Vijay 61 went on the floors in Chennai on February 1, and the same was confirmed by the makers in an official statement on January 31. Director Atlee has put together a dream team consisting of leading and varied actors and technicians for his second film with Vijay.

The film’s all-star cast also includes Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, SJ Suriyah, Sathyan among others. The project also has a strong technical team, including Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, production designer T Muthuraj. The big-ticket film is produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

