Jyothika to star in Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu?

Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu will be helmed by director Radha Mohan, who is known for his heartwarming stories. Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu will be helmed by director Radha Mohan, who is known for his heartwarming stories.

One of the most critically acclaimed films in Bollywood last year, Tumhari Sulu is, reportedly, being remade in Tamil and the lead will be none other than Jyothika. The film will be helmed by director Radha Mohan, who is known for his heartwarming stories. Sources say that final talks are on for the project and an official announcement can be expected very soon. “Jyothika is currently shooting for her film with Mani Ratnam and Radha Mohan is busy with his Vikram Prabhu project. Thus, the project will take off soon,” a reliable source confirmed. It is likely that the film might go on floors around June or July.

Jyothika has earlier teamed up with Radha Mohan for the well-received Mozhi, where she played a deaf and mute woman. A woman-centric film before it became a trend, Mozhi won the hearts of critics and masses. Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is the story of a housewife who becomes an RJ hosting a late-night talk show. Vidya’s performance as an RJ with the seductive voice was much appreciated and there can’t be a better choice than Jyothika to play that role in Tamil.

Jyothika was last seen as the no-nonsense cop in Bala’s Naachiyaar. The actor has been receiving rave reviews for her performance as the angry but honest cop. She is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam where she will share screen space with Aravind Swamy, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arun Vijay.

Interestingly, Jyothika’s comeback film 36 Vayathinile was a remake of Manju Warrier’s Malayalam super hit How old are you?. Since her return, Jo has been picking scripts that have significant, powerful characters for women.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd