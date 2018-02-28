Jyothika to reprise Vidya Balan’s role in Tumhari Sulu Tamil remake, Suriya announces

Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu will star Jyothika Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu will star Jyothika

Jyothika, who is currently basking in the success of Naachiyaar, will be next seen in the Tamil remake of Hindi film Tumhari Sulu. She will reprise the titular role originally played by Vidya Balan. Actor Suriya on Wednesday took to Twitter to make the announcement about his star wife’s next film. “Happy to announce that Director #RadhaMohan and Jo are working together again after #Mozhi Hoping to see the magic repeat. All the best to the entire Team and Producer @dhananjayang sir @BOFTAindia congratulations!,” he posted.

The filmmakers have roped in cinematographer Mahesh Muthuswami and editor Praveen KL for the project, while the details of the remaining cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Tumhari Sulu falls in the expertise of Radha Mohan, who has a track record of making successful feel-good movies that mostly explores changing dynamics in relationships. In the past, Radha had given a musical hit called Mozhi, which became the most memorable film in Jyothika’s career.

Tumhari Sulu follows the life of an ambitious housewife, who aspires to break out of her mundane life and make a name for herself.

Jyothika’s recent release Naachiyaar, which marked her debut collaboration with director Bala, has received mostly positive reviews from the critics and the fans. The makers even held a success meet recently.

Jyothika had taken a professional sabbatical after her marriage to Suriya and made a solid comeback with 2015 film 36 Vayadhinile, a remake of Malayalam film ‘How Old Are You?’ It seems the actor is not ready to play a mere arm candy in the films anymore. Instead, she is becoming a torchbearer of sorts for women empowerment with her onscreen roles.

She also plays a lead role in Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

