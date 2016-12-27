Jyothika to pair with Vijay in his 61st film?

Tamil actors Jyothika and Vijay Tamil actors Jyothika and Vijay

As Ilaythalapathy Vijay is gearing for his next flick Bairavaa’s release, a new update about his film after that, Viajay61, is driving fans crazy. The star will likely be teaming up with Jyothika after 14 years.

According to a report in IndiaGlitz, Jyothika might be one among the three actors who will been seen sharing the screen with Vijay in his film, the other two being Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who are in talks for the film. However, no official confirmation has been forthcoming.

The Vijay-Jo pair was last seen in Kushi and Thirumalai.

The film is expected to be a hit in 2017 as the actor is teaming with director Atlee to recreate the Theri magic. Theri was a blockbuster of 2016 that minted a whopping Rs 127 crore worldwide.

Other reports suggest that the film’s shoot will likely begin from February 27 next year.

Along with this highly probable star casting, Academy Award-winning music director A R Rahman is also likely to be roped in for scoring tunes for the film.

The film also features Vadivelu and Rajendra for comic relief.

The said project of Thenandal Films has been creating enough buzz in Kollywood due to the big names attached to it. K V Vijayendra Prasad, noted screenplay writer and father of maverick filmmaker S S Rajamouli, has penned the script for Vijay’s next film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also busy with the release of his film Bairavaa. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing lead opposite to the star in this film. The movie also marks an important milestone in Vijay career as this will be his 60th film with spanning his contribution for over 25 years to Kollywood.

