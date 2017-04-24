Jyothika to directors: Treat women in films with dignity, have some social responsibility

Jyothika sends out a message to directors at Magalir Mattum event Jyothika sends out a message to directors at Magalir Mattum event

Actor Jyothika stole the hearts of the people and inspired respect at the audio release function of her upcoming film Magalir Mattum, which was held in Chennai on Monday. In addition to talking about her experience working with a group of proven actors and filmmakers, she also used the platform to address some pressing concerns, including how women are treated in films. All the members of Jyothika’s family, including Suriya, Karthi and her elder sister Nagma were present at the event.

“In our films, heroes grow younger with every film and heroines run out of opportunities as they get old but director Bramma gave an opportunity to play a much younger role than my actual age. I think he is the first director to do so and I thank him for giving me a new onscreen image,” she told at the event, adding that post marriage she only gets offers to play a mother of teenagers. “Thank you Bramma for giving me my ‘youth’ back as the actresses are considered old at 30,” she said.

Jyothika thanked all the men in her family for providing an unconditional support in pursuing her career in the film industry. She also said that so far, she has made only one dosa for Suriya, referring to the filmmakers ‘Dosa with Love’ campaign. “I last 10 years, I have only made one dosa for Suriya. He runs away when I offer him to make a cup of coffee,” quipped Jyothika.

The highlight of her speech was her request to directors who only make hero-centric films. “I have a message for big film directors. Please give some dignity to women in your films. Treat them like the women in your family and life. Heroes have a large fan following and their onscreen roles make a major impact on the youth. So we are very socially responsible for what is happening to women in India. Cinema has a big impact on youth. Please don’t portray women as bimbos. At least make women in your films look smart and don’t degrade them with double entendres, and vulgar introduction scenes. And don’t show it is ok for heroes to have three or four girlfriends as it will influence the youngsters,” Jyothika listed the dos and don’ts for making a socially responsible film at the event.

Suriya supported Jyothika’s stand on making socially responsible films and promised to be careful about his onscreen behaviour. The music album was released by the women from the families of cast and crew, including Suriya’s mother, Lakshmi Sivakumar. The music for the film is scored by Gibran.

