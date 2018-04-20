Jyothika-Radhamohan’s Tumhari Sulu remake titled Kaatrin Mozhi

Radhamohan will helm the project in which Jyothika will step into the shoes of Vidya Balan for the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Tumhari Sulu. Radhamohan will helm the project in which Jyothika will step into the shoes of Vidya Balan for the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Tumhari Sulu.

Jyothika will step into the shoes of Vidya Balan for the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Tumhari Sulu. Helmed by Radhamohan, the film has now been titled Kaatrin Mozhi, which translates to ‘The language of the wind’. Interestingly the phrase was used in a chartbuster song from Radhamohan and Jyothika’s earlier venture Mozhi. Mozhi revolved around a deaf and mute woman and how she handles relationships. The 2007 film was a massive hit for its beautiful treatment of relationships and empathetic characters. Kaatrin Mozhi will be the second time Jyothika and Radhamohan collaborate.

Madhan Karky unveiled the title on Twitter, a tip of the hat to his father Vairamuthu’s song from Mozhi. “#KaatrinMozhi #காற்றின்மொழி. Happy to see one of my favourite songs by dad in #Mozhi becoming a movie title and happy to launch it. Best wishes to Director Radhamohan, Jyotika Ma’am, Vidaarth, @LakshmiManchu @Cinemainmygenes & @Dhananjayang,” he tweeted. There had been a contest to guess the title of the film based on a set of clues. The winners of the contest would get a chance to meet Jyothika.

Apart from Jyothika, the film will also star Lakshmi Manchu and Vidharth. While Lakshmi Manchu will essay the role of Neha Dhupia and Vidharth will play the role of Sulu’s husband, played by Manav Kaul in the original. The filmmakers have roped in cinematographer Mahesh Muthuswami and editor Praveen KL for the project. The project is produced by Dhananjayan of Bofta Media Works India.

#KaatrinMozhi #காற்றின்மொழி Happy to see one of my favourite songs by dad in #Mozhi becoming a movie title and happy to launch it. Best wishes to Director Radhamohan, Jyotika Ma’am, Vidaarth, @LakshmiManchu @Cinemainmygenes & @Dhananjayang @BOFTAindia pic.twitter.com/yaAcBhzFMn — Madhan Karky (@madhankarky) April 19, 2018

Jyothika was last seen as a badass cop in Bala’s Naachiyaar. She is also part of Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam along with Aravind Swamy, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Arun Vijay among others.

