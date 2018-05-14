Chekka Chivantha Vaanam on-set photo: Jyothika begins shooting for Mani Ratnam’s next

The buzz around renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been kept alive with a series of one-set pictures showing its stellar star cast at their candid best. The buzz around renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been kept alive with a series of one-set pictures showing its stellar star cast at their candid best.

The buzz around renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been kept alive with a series of one-set pictures showing its stellar star cast at their candid best. The latest picture of Jyothika from the film set has been doing the rounds on social media. The picture tweeted by cinematographer Santosh Sivan has a cheery Jyothika reacting to Ratnam’s instructions.

Ratnam has been shooting the big-ticket film with a slew of leading actors of Tamil cinema. The shooting of the film is currently happening in Abu Dhabi.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has an ensemble star cast including Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathy, Aravind Swamy, Aishwarya Rajesh and others.

The film will reunite Simbu and Jyothika after a gap of 12 years. Their last film together was Saravana that came out in 2006.

The core members of Ratnam’s crew has been retained for this project as well. While Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will score music, Santhosh Sivan is cranking the camera. Editor Sreekar Prasad is also on board.

Ratnam’s previous film Kaatru Veliyidai last year released to a polarising response from the media and fans. The romantic flick set in the Kargil war backdrop was the most expensive film to be rolled out from Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies. However, the film did not live up to its box office expectations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd