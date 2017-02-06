Jyothika drops out of Vijay’s Thalapathy 61?

Tamil actors Jyothika and Vijay Tamil actors Jyothika and Vijay

The Tamil fandom who were waiting to see Jyothika and Vijay on screen in Atlee’s next yet-to-be titled film might be in for a slight disappointment. According to the latest buzz, Jo has opted out of the film.

Reports suggest that the actor dropped out of because of some issues with the script. However, no official confirmation came in this regard. The shoot is currently underway in a popular Studio in OMR. It is also heard that the team will be on a short break for the next 2 days. This would be the third project for the duo. The Vijay-Jo pair was last seen in Kushi and Thirumalai.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Vijay starrer, tentatively titled Vijay 61 or Thalapathy 61, is also said to have three female leads including Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha.

The film is already an anticipated hit as the actor is teaming with director Atlee to recreate the Theri magic. Theri was a blockbuster of 2016 that minted a whopping Rs 127 crore worldwide.

Also read | Premam girl Sai Pallavi drops out of Vikram film

Along with this highly probable star cast, Academy Award-winning music director A R Rahman is also likely to be roped in for scoring the tunes.

The film also features Vadivelu and Rajendra for comic relief. Veteran actor Sathyaraj and Kovai Sarala have joined the star cast of this film as well.

The said project of Thenandal Films has been creating enough buzz in Kollywood due to the big names attached to it. K V Vijayendra Prasad, noted screenplay writer and father of maverick filmmaker S S Rajamouli, has penned down the script for Vijay’s next film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also busy with the release of his film Bairavaa. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the lead opposite the star in this film. The movie also marks an important milestone in Vijay’s career as this will be his 60th film in a career spanning over 25 years in Kollywood.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd