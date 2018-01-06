Junga title teaser: Meet Vijay Sethupathi, the new stylish gangster in town

Vijay Sethupathi plays a stylish don named Junga in the film. Vijay Sethupathi plays a stylish don named Junga in the film.

Playing a gangster isn’t new to Vijay Sethupathi — Vikram Vedha, Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum and Soodhu Kaavum to name a few. But his upcoming release Junga claims that the actor will be the most stylish don in recent history and backs it with Vijay Sethupathi in a Veshti sporting black shades. With a slow and confident gait, Vijay Sethupathi rocks the Veshti look completed with an ‘aruva’ (a billhook) in hand. As the background music plays, a group of dancers shrink back at the name ‘Junga’, allegedly afraid of it.

The title teaser of the film was released at the Celebrity Cricket League at Malaysia on Saturday. Vijay Sethupathi plays a don named Junga and will be sharing screen space with Sayyeshaa and Madonna Sebastian. The film is directed by Gokul of Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame. Junga has music by Siddharth Vipin.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most sought-after actors right now with a string of projects in his kitty. He is part of Mani Rathnam’s magnum opus multi-starrer where he will share the screen with Jyothika, Simbu, Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Rajesh. Vijay Sethupathi is also part of Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe which also has Samantha Akkineni and Fahadh Faasil.

He is also shooting for 96 with Trisha and is making his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Narasimha Reddy. Apart from these, he is also part of Oru Nalla Naal Pathu Solren, Imaikka Nodigal and Seethakathi.

