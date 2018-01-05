Junga first look: Vijay Sethupathi continues to take the uncharted route

Vijay Sethupathi’s look from his upcoming film Junga shows the Vikram Vedha actor as a stylish don. Vijay Sethupathi’s look from his upcoming film Junga shows the Vikram Vedha actor as a stylish don.

Never the one to shy away from experiments, Vijay Sethupathi’s stardom has not affected the actor’s desire for diverse characters. Vijay Sethupathi’s look from his upcoming film Junga has been officially revealed on Friday featuring the Vikram Vedha actor as a stylish don. While the actor’s look has been doing the rounds before, it is the logo that grabs eyeballs. A gun is embedded in one of the letters of the title with a heart instead of a trigger. An unconventional romantic comedy on cards? After Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, this could be a good comeback for Vijay Sethupathi in the genre.

Junga also features Vanamagan girl Sayyeshaa who is touted to play a girl who was born and raised in Paris. The film, which has been shot predominantly in Paris, is helmed by Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame Gokul. The first look was launched at the fundraiser thrown by Nadigar Sangam in Malaysia. The teaser will also be launched on Saturday during the same event. Incidentally another one of Vijay Sethupathi’s films is also being promoted at the Celebrity Cricket League. Producers of Oru Nalla Naal Pathu Solren have bought the team Ramnad Rhinos, captained by Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s audio launch will also happen in Malaysia on Saturday.

Apart from these Vijay Sethupathi has a string of interesting projects lined up. He is part of Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s next Super Deluxe, Mani Rathnam’s untitled project and is also making his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

