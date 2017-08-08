Vishal Chandrasekhar said Jiiva’s Kee will have four songs, Premji has sung a number. Vishal Chandrasekhar said Jiiva’s Kee will have four songs, Premji has sung a number.

This was the man who made veteran actor Radha Ravi rap. He also made two known music directors sing for him in one song – all this in his third album. Jil Jung Juk music director Vishal Chandrasekhar is back with Kee, the first look of which was released recently by actor Simbu. “The songs are synonymous with the theme and flow of the movie. They are tech-based and in line with the film’s narrative,” Vishal explained.

Kee will have four proper songs and a party song, revealed Vishal. “We have a melody that is sort of a throwback to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s songs from the early 2000s,” he said. “As Jiiva plays a student, we have a fun college number. We also have a song on friendship and a track that has an energy similar to 12B’s party rhythm,” Vishal explained.

The composer has picked some interesting voices to sing for him in the past – let it be Radha Ravi, Anirudh Ravichandran, Santhosh Narayan and Sean Roldan among others. Is there a surprise in Kee as well? “This is a singers’ album. We have Premji singing a song with a new find Krishna Prasad, who won the Radio City singing contest in Coimbatore. I have Ajeesh and Sathyaprakash singing a song. Vijay Prakash has also sung for the album,” he said.

For a film career spanning just a few years, Vishal’s filmography has immense diversity. His film career started with Apuchi Gramam, a science fiction set in a village and Inam, a war film helmed by Santosh Sivan. Then came Jil Jung Juk, a dark comedy, which catapulted him into the limelight. After that he worked on a thriller, a horror comedy and a drama as well. Point this out to him, and he said “Diversifying will help me in the long run is what I feel. Frankly I don’t want to sound the same in every movie. Freedom has been the most important thing for me.”

Vishal likes to diversify with his music as well, “For Kee, I have fused rap with trap and Indian music. While there is a lot of violin, it is a pub song. I have also tried fast rap; it has been done by Sri Rascol who sang Showkali from Acham Enbathu Madamaiyada. Cristopher Stanley has sung that song.”

The composer has also done a music video recently titled ‘Rhythm of life’ along with composing for films. “Independent music is the space where the actual soul of the musician gets expressed. When we compose for movies, we have constraints and restraints to work with. In a rush to give a lot of variety, we end up doing the same thing over and over again. Independent music is something that has no strings attached in my opinion,” he reasoned.

Apart from Kee, Vishal has some other interesting projects lined up. He has Kathalo Rajakumari releasing in Telugu on August 25. While he has done four songs, Maestro Ilayaraja has composed two songs for the movie. “I have stuck to how he would work – well treated classic sounds, good harmonies,” he said. He also has a stoner comedy Simba, which stars Bharath in it and Iravuku Kann Ayiram in the pipeline.

